What you need to know
- Apple is again said to be considering an NFL deal for Apple TV+.
- A report says it is contemplating a deal to bundle Sunday Ticket out-of-market games, live streaming, and an equity stake in NFL media.
A second report in as many weeks claims Apple is seeking to invest in a multibillion-dollar deal for NFL rights.
Front Office Sports reports:
Apple is exploring an audacious plan to scoop up the NFL's available rights with a single, multibillion-dollar deal, sources tell Front Office Sports.
The NFL is currently fielding offers for three assets: an equity stake in NFL Media, the "NFL Sunday Ticket" package for out-of-market games, and livestreaming games on mobile devices.
Apple wants to bundle them all into one sweeping deal, said sources. That would instantly make the tech giant, which has long avoided sports, one of the NFL's biggest business partners.
A source reportedly said Apple "is thinking very big" and that it wanted to roll up the features into one big NFL package. Last week both Apple and Amazon were reported as contenders for Sunday Ticket, which is set to move exclusively to streaming from 2023. That report pegged a possible deal valued at around $2 billion.
Apple TV+ doesn't have any live content on its platform just now, hosting exclusively original Apple TV+ shows and movies created by the company. However multiple rumors have persisted the company may try to break into the live sports market. Apple was notably absent when the NFL signed its $100 billion TV deal last March.
