Ricky Martin will reportedly play the male lead in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie, a move that is thought to come as the singer works to build an acting career for himself.

Martin is most famous for his Livin' La Vida Loca song, among others, but is now thought to want to try his hand at more serious acting. That'll involve taking the lead in Apple TV+ show Mrs. American Pie, a show based on the novel by Juliet McDaniel.

Deadline has the details:

Global superstar Ricky Martin is to lead Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, Deadline can reveal. The move is a huge lead role for Martin, who was last seen playing Antonio D'Amico in Ryan Murphy's critically-acclaimed FX drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace, part of the American Crime story anthology.

The 10-episode comedy will see Wiig also lead as Maxine Summons, a woman trying to take Palm Beach high society by storm.

No timescale for the release of Mrs. American Pie has been made public so far but we do know that you will need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber to watch it. Priced at $4.99 per month the streaming service is among some of the best value in the business and is considerably cheaper than the competition from the likes of Netflix and Disney+ — two services that have increased their prices of late.

