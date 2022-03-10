Sandra Oh shares her experience in new clip from season two of 'Dear...'

What you need to know
- Season two of "Dear..." is streaming now on Apple TV+.
- Apple has shared a new clip featuring an interview with Sandra Oh.
- The second season features interviews with Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, and more.
The second season of "Dear..." is streaming now on Apple TV+.
To promote the new season, Apple has shared a clip on Twitter that features part of an interview with Sandra Oh. You can watch the clip below:
The series, which features stories from some of the world's most influential people, is back with interviews featuring Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, and more.
The second season of "Dear…" will spotlight internationally recognized leaders, entertainers and athletes, and how they have shaped culture and society through a collection of intimate letters from their fans. By reading these letters, each influential figure learns how they have unknowingly impacted others and gains new insight into how their work has made a unique contribution to the global community.
Additional conversations to premiere throughout the new season include:
- Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis
- Women's rights activist, youngest-ever Nobel laureate and producer Malala Yousafzai
- Two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, New York Times bestselling author and activist Jane Fonda
- Academy Award-nominated and Emmy, BAFTA and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay
- Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter
- SAG Award winner and Emmy Award-nominated actress Sandra Oh
- Renowned waterman Laird Hamilton
- The NBA's all-time leading scorer and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Inspired by Apple's groundbreaking "Dear Apple" spots, "Dear…" takes an inventive and cinematic approach to these biographies. The complete first season of "Dear…," featuring Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and more, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new season, check it out below:
The second season of "Dear..." is now streaming on Apple TV+. It adds to the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
In celebration of Mario Day, brush up on these 10 obscure Mario facts
Learn more about Mario during MAR10 Day. This guy has been around for awhile and has some interesting stories tied to him.
Rumor: Apple still has a Studio Display PRO coming in June
Just days after Apple announced a new Studio Display at its March 8 'Peek Performance' event, a rumor claims Apple has another display in the works with mini-LED.
Apple should just drop all iPhone colors on launch day, not mid-cycle
If you don't have an iPhone 13 yet, you now have a gorgeous green to pick from. But if you already have an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, Apple says "too bad."
Keep playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!