Sandra Oh shares her experience in new clip from season two of 'Dear...'

The second season of "Dear..." is streaming now on Apple TV+.

To promote the new season, Apple has shared a clip on Twitter that features part of an interview with Sandra Oh. You can watch the clip below:

In a world where we are often taught to stick to the status quo, @IamSandraOh teaches us the importance of taking up space.



Discover how nine icons inspired fans across the world in #DearS2, only on Apple TV+ https://t.co/NQKgYQ4qIZ pic.twitter.com/DeWoCBwCNt — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) March 10, 2022

The series, which features stories from some of the world's most influential people, is back with interviews featuring Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, and more.

The second season of "Dear…" will spotlight internationally recognized leaders, entertainers and athletes, and how they have shaped culture and society through a collection of intimate letters from their fans. By reading these letters, each influential figure learns how they have unknowingly impacted others and gains new insight into how their work has made a unique contribution to the global community. Additional conversations to premiere throughout the new season include: Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis

Women's rights activist, youngest-ever Nobel laureate and producer Malala Yousafzai

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, New York Times bestselling author and activist Jane Fonda

Academy Award-nominated and Emmy, BAFTA and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay

Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter

SAG Award winner and Emmy Award-nominated actress Sandra Oh

Renowned waterman Laird Hamilton

The NBA's all-time leading scorer and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Inspired by Apple's groundbreaking "Dear Apple" spots, "Dear…" takes an inventive and cinematic approach to these biographies. The complete first season of "Dear…," featuring Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and more, is now streaming on Apple TV+.

If you haven't seen the trailer for the new season, check it out below: