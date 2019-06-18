Satechi today took the wraps off its Dual Smart Outlet with HomeKit support and energy monitoring capabilities. The two-port wall plug can bring a couple of appliances into your smart home, delivering support for the Home app and Siri voice control. It's available to order now and, if you get your order in soon, you can even make an early-bird saving of 30% when you enter code DUALOUTLET during checkout at Amazon or Satechi's site .

Bring dumb devices into your smart home and keep tabs on their energy usage. This early-bird offer is only available until June 23.

The Satechi Dual Smart Outlet features a compact design that turns one AC outlet into two without blocking adjacent plug sockets. The 2-in-1 device is ideal for adding smarts to your existing lamps, speakers, TVs, coffee makers, and more without having to break the bank replacing all of your appliances with smarter counterparts. It's easy to set up with the Satechi app and works on your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. You can then control each outlet individually via the Home app, with Siri, or include connected devices in your HomeKit scenes and automations. If you have a HomePod, Apple TV, or an iPad set up as a home hub, you can also control the outlets remotely.

Even better is the built-in energy tracking capability. With Satechi's plug you get real-time monitoring of your devices' power consumption and can track usage over time. This will help inform you of how to better adjust your HomeKit routines to reduce excess energy usage and lower your bills.

Regularly, the Dual Smart Outlet will cost $59.99 but you can order it now with an $18 discount. That's a limited-time offer, though, so be sure to get your order in before June 23 if you want one.

