The holiday shopping season is a great time to score a huge discount on a vacuum cleaner. Whether as a gift or for yourself, these little critters get better with each passing year. Anker's eufy is highly rated on Amazon and, for a limited time, is available for $120 off.

With ultra-strong 2000Pa of suction power, the eufy cleans up more debris than many of the other robots on the market. Offering app control with cleaning history, you're able to control the robot from anywhere using your iPhone or another mobile device.

The RoboVac G30 comes with a charging base, 13 boundary Strips, AC Power Adapter, two side brushes, an additional unibody filter, a cleaning tool, five cable ties, and more. Use those boundary strips to exclude your kid's play area or your pet's bed. RoboVac uses specialized dual-hall sensors to detect the boundary strips you set, ensuring it only cleans the areas required.

