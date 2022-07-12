Bowers and Wilkins are one of those companies that have a reputation for incredible sound that's well deserved. They make premium audio products that tend to come with premium prices — although, over Prime Day, those prices are much lower. The PX7, Bowers & Wilkins' entry into the wireless noise-canceling headphone game, are an impressive show of design and audio engineering prowess that are currently $120 off at Amazon.
As with all the deals on Prime Day, the price of these Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones, which we've reviewed, is only going to last for the next 48 hours, so if you want to get your hands on a pair then you haven't got long.
Monster savings on AirPods Max alternatives
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 | Was $399 now $279 at Amazon
Featuring active noise-canceling and Bluetooth connection, the PX7 are aimed squarely at Apple's AirPods Pro. This price drop makes them an even better value proposition than the aluminum monsters, especially when it makes them cheaper than other competitors, like Sony's WH-1000XM5, which are also on sale today.
There's a reason Bowers & Wilkins make car stereos for luxury automobiles — they know everything there is to know about sound. These are some of the best noise-canceling headphones, with the company putting everything they know about music and sound reproduction into a glorious metal and carbon fiber shell.
That carbon fiber shell makes them light, so you can wear them for longer periods of time. The metal makes them more durable, and the soft earcups make them more comfortable. There's a pair of 43mm drivers inside that shell that makes all the noise — and stellar noise it is too. They do have a warmer, bass-heavy sound as with many of their contemporaries, albeit one that is more pleasing to the ear. These aren't headphones for critical listening though, for that you'll want something with a wire.
