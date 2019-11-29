We love our CASETiFY accessories, and today you can buy them for up to 30% off. Buy one item, get 15% off. Buy two items, get 25% off. Buy three or more items, and get 30% off your purchase with promo code FILLMYBAG.

Express your personality with accessories in a huge range of designs (including custom) from CASETiFY. Use the code FILLMYBAG to get the discount.

I personally own quite a few CASETiFY accessories and love the colorful styles. Mix and match: get the same pattern on accessories for all of your devices, or get different designs if you prefer. You can literally choose from thousands of patterns, and for many items, you can upload your own custom design.

CASETiFY is probably best known for their smartphone cases. I've owned a number of CASETiFY iPhone cases over the years, and I love them. The Snap Case is their lightest, slimmest, and least expensive case. The Grip case is a little "more" case. Next comes the Impact Case, which I reviewed last year. For even more protection, you want the newest Ultra Impact Case, which I reviewed recently.

CASETiFY also makes some great Apple Watch bands. The Printed Saffiano Leather gives your Apple Watch such a fun personality. They also carry Metal Link Bracelet Bands, Genuine Italian Leather Watch Bands and much more.

You can get an iPad folio case or a snap case for your MacBook. But that's not all. CASETIFY carries all manner of tech gadgets and accessories, including AirPods case skins, wireless chargers, selfie lenses, Apple Watch cases, smartphone screen protectors, phone ring grips, leather pockets (to carry cash or cards), and much more.

What I love about CASETiFY is a the wide variety of choices with artist-designed patterns. There are hundreds, if not thousands of designs to choose from, and if that's not enough, you can upload your own design for a truly custom look.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.