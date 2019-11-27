Top-notch accessory company Native Union is currently holding a site-wide 30% off sale for Black Friday. This is a great time to pick up some gifts or a treat for yourself.

Now is a fantastic time to get excellent quality tech accessories at a discounted price.

Native Union is probably best known for its charging cables, which are sold at the Apple Store. In fact, when I worked at the Apple Store, I sold quite a few Native Union cables. People love the long, reinforced braided cables. I remember one customer who spent a good deal of time confined to her bed due to health issues. She was absolutely delighted to find the Night Cable.

But Native Union makes a lot more than charging cables. Their Power Delivery Charging Collection includes wall chargers and power banks. Native Union also makes gorgeous leather and canvas iPhone cases, including card cases. You can find form-fitting leather AirPods cases. The Stow Organizer holds all of your essentials, including slots and pockets, just right for an Apple Pencil, AirPods, charging cables, and a passport.

The company also makes a Stow Sleeve for MacBook and Stow Slim (sleeve) for iPad. Both are crafted from leather and canvas. The iPad sleeve has a magnetic closure and is sized to fit an Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, as well. The MacBook sleeve zips closed. Both sleeves have an outer slide pocket to hold small, thin items.

Native Union's wireless charging collection includes the Drop XL Wireless Charger, large enough for two iPhones or an iPhone and AirPods. It also has a USB-A port to charge a third device.

Check out Native Union's Black Friday Gift Guide. The 30% discount has automatically been applied to prices; you don't need a promo code.

