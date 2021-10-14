When I say that the Bose Sleepbuds II changed my life, I wasn't kidding. If you have a partner that snores or other unwanted sounds that keep you from sleeping, they might just change your life too.

Before you buy, it's important to understand what they are and what they aren't. They are earbuds made specifically for sleeping (or relaxation, or focus) with several white noise/soothing soundtracks. They are effective at noise masking, especially for snoring. They cannot be used for any other purpose; you cannot listen to music or podcasts or take phone calls on them. If you are looking for general-purpose earbuds, check out some of our favorite true wireless earbuds.

The Bose Sleepbuds II are explicitly made to help you get a good night's sleep. For those of us that struggle to get enough sleep, that's priceless. But right now, the Bose Sleepbuds II are Amazon's Epic Daily Deal. Normally $249, they are 20% off at $199. That's a savings of $50.