Apple's newest Apple Pay promotion will help you save money on all of the holiday cards you plan to send out to friends and family. They have partnered with Snapfish for the promotion, a popular app and website that allows you to print photos on cards, photo frames, and even coffee mugs.

The promotion is limited to cards, but will save you 75% on all cards as long as you purchase them using the Snapfish app. You must also use the code PAYFASTER and use Apple Pay to make the purchase. The promotion ends on November 20th, but the nice thing is that you can use the promo code as many times as you want beforehand, so no worries if you forget a couple cards in your cart the first time.

