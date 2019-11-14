What you need to know
- Apple's latest Apple Pay promotion has dropped.
- For a limited-time you can get 75% off cards through the Snapfish app.
- The promotion ends on November 20th.
Apple's newest Apple Pay promotion will help you save money on all of the holiday cards you plan to send out to friends and family. They have partnered with Snapfish for the promotion, a popular app and website that allows you to print photos on cards, photo frames, and even coffee mugs.
The promotion is limited to cards, but will save you 75% on all cards as long as you purchase them using the Snapfish app. You must also use the code PAYFASTER and use Apple Pay to make the purchase. The promotion ends on November 20th, but the nice thing is that you can use the promo code as many times as you want beforehand, so no worries if you forget a couple cards in your cart the first time.
You can read the full terms and conditions below:
Must use coupon code PAYFASTER to receive 75% off all cards in the Snapfish app. Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on November 20, 2019, while supplies last. All taxes and shipping fees apply. Offer applies to mail-order purchases only and cannot be used for in-store pickup. Coupon code may be used an unlimited number of times.
If you'd like to take advantage of the offer, download the Snapfish app from the App Store.
