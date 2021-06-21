Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is a great addition to anyone's accessory arsenal and right here, right now is your chance to magnetically slap one onto your iPad Pro or iPad Air while saving $30 in the process.
The Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air would normally sell for around $299 but this Amazon Prime Day you'll get yours for just $266.69. This is a great iPad deal for anyone looking to bring a new lease of life to their existing iPad Pro or who is just joining the ranks of iPad today.
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro / iPad Air | $30 off at Amazon
A great way to turn your 11-inch iPad Pro or 4th generation iPad Air into more than something you play Fruit Ninja on. Its backlit keys and great typing experience make this the go-to option for anyone who wants to get the most out of their tablet.
Featuring a full array of backlit keys and all of the iPadOS shortcuts you could want, this Magic Keyboard is the full typing experience right on your iPad. You'll be tip-tapping away in no time!
The keyboard itself is compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), and the floating cantilever design that holds your iPad – using magnets, no less – means you'll get the perfect viewing angle each and every time you sit down to type.
With almost 6,500 Amazon reviews and a rating nudging the 5-star threshold, this is the keyboard for anyone looking to live that iPad-only lifestyle. Really, who needs a Mac when you've got a keyboard like the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Amiibo restocks: Here's where to find the Metroid Dread amiibo
It can be really hard to get your hands on the hottest new amiibo. They tend to sell out quickly, so you need to be watching for when stores replenish their stock.
Review: Papalook PA930 Live Streaming Webcam upgrades your video
You don't have to settle for the dim, blurry images captured by your computer's webcam. Upgrade your streaming content with Papalook's latest webcam.
Jonas Brothers promoting Apple Music's Dolby Atmos with 'Happiness Begins'
Apple Music continues to grow its collection of songs that feature Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, this time with Jonas Brothers and Happiness Begins.
Keep the screen of your 11-inch iPad Pro safe with these protectors
The 11-inch iPad Pro is even better when paired with a screen protector. Here are our favorites, no matter which year your iPad Pro is from.