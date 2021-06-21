The Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air would normally sell for around $299 but this Amazon Prime Day you'll get yours for just $266.69. This is a great iPad deal for anyone looking to bring a new lease of life to their existing iPad Pro or who is just joining the ranks of iPad today.

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is a great addition to anyone's accessory arsenal and right here, right now is your chance to magnetically slap one onto your iPad Pro or iPad Air while saving $30 in the process.

A great way to turn your 11-inch iPad Pro or 4th generation iPad Air into more than something you play Fruit Ninja on. Its backlit keys and great typing experience make this the go-to option for anyone who wants to get the most out of their tablet.

Featuring a full array of backlit keys and all of the iPadOS shortcuts you could want, this Magic Keyboard is the full typing experience right on your iPad. You'll be tip-tapping away in no time!

The keyboard itself is compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), and the floating cantilever design that holds your iPad – using magnets, no less – means you'll get the perfect viewing angle each and every time you sit down to type.

With almost 6,500 Amazon reviews and a rating nudging the 5-star threshold, this is the keyboard for anyone looking to live that iPad-only lifestyle. Really, who needs a Mac when you've got a keyboard like the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro?