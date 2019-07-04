Purchasing a TV is never an easy task. There's a mess of models to choose from, and you have to carefully research each one to make sure you're getting the most mileage out of your investment. If you're in the market for a new TV but don't want to pour a Ph.D. program's worth of research into getting one, here's a tip: go with the LG B8 Series 55" OLED 4K HDR TV, especially now that it's on sale for nearly 50% off the usual price.

Named one of Consumer Reports' Best 4K TVs of 2018, this LG TV has made a name for itself as a feature-rich powerhouse that can bring movies, sports, and the like to life in your living space. It's engineered with the new LG OLED-exclusive α7 intelligent processor and LG ThinQ® AI, allowing it to produce rich colors and deep details as you immerse yourself in your favorite media.

Keeping pace with much of the tech on the market, this LG TV is smart home-friendly. It comes with Google Assistant built in, so you can control compatible smart home devices using just your voice. And, if you're short on space, don't worry. The B8 series remains sleek and slim for easy wall-mounting or tabletop placement.

While the LG B8 Series 55" OLED 4K HDR TV usually retails for $2,299.99, you can get it on sale today for only $1,199.99, nearly 50% off the normal price.

LG B8 Series 55" OLED 4K HDR TV - $1199.99



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.