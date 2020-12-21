We've seen a lot of great iPad deals recently with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but B&H is giving you one more opportunity to save right now if you missed the offers last month. Today only, you can take $150 off 2020 iPad Pro models there, dropping the latest device to new record lows.

Act fast Apple iPad Pro (2020) The updated iPad Pro came out just a few months ago and features a new A12Z Bionic processor, dual camera setup with LiDAR sensor, plus gorgeous edge-to-edge display. Various configurations are $150 off today only with free next day delivery. $150 off See at B&H

The deal applies to 256GB and 512GB models as well as cellular-enabled models. You'll also score free next day delivery with your purchase. At today's price, you're actually scoring the 256GB model for the same price as the 128GB model and beating competing offers at Amazon by $50.

The 2020 iPad Pro maintains the 2018 model's industrial design for the most part. It comes in the same two sizes — 11-inch and 12.9-inch —and has the same gorgeous edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with 120hz ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color gamut.

The processor has been bumped to the A12Z Bionic chip, though the main differences center around the new camera module in the 2020 devices. It features a 12MP standard wide-angle lens and a 10MP ultra-wide lens as well as a LiDAR scanner that stands to be a huge boon for AR use cases. There's also a new studio-quality mic array.

We have a guide to everything you need to know about the 2020 iPad Pro that links to all of our coverage of the device. Our full review goes in-depth, so be sure to give that a read too. If you don't want Apple's newest iPad Pro, take a look at the deals on 2018 models where you can save even more.

Remember these iPad deals are limited in both supply and time. Certain states can also benefit from tax-free shopping at B&H. If that doesn't apply to you, it's probably worth doing your shopping with B&H's Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back in instant savings on whatever you buy.