If you're a regular shopper at Target and iTunes, this gift card deal is perfect for you. Right now, you can snag an App Store & iTunes gift card from $15 to $100 and score a $15 Target gift card at no extra cost. They are both digital gift cards that you'll receive via email, so you can use them pretty much straight away.

Since that Target gift card can be used for almost any future Target purchase, it's as good as getting a 15% discount on the iTunes credit itself. App Store & iTunes gift card deals have been few and far between recently, so you should take any chance you can get to save. Even better, Target RedCard holders save 5% on the purchase too, meaning the total cost is only $95.75 for $115-worth of gift card credit.

It's never a bad idea to have your Apple ID filled with credit for any new apps, games, and other content you might want to purchase. Your funds on the App Store and iTunes can even be used towards digital subscriptions, not just Apple Music but any other which is billed through iTunes. That includes Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, Spotify, Netflix, Hulu, and more. You can also use the credit to make purchases within apps and games.

Another great way to use these savings is during iTunes' weekly digital HD and 4K film sales, which offer prices as low as $5 on classics, recent releases, and everything in between. Our best iPhone games in 2019 guide can help you find a way to spend your new funds, too.

It's rare that iTunes gift card deals come around that are this worthwhile. For every other day, this list of best credit cards for savings can help you earn the most cashback when shopping for gift cards.

If you don't have a Target RedCard, you can sign up for one for free. There are credit and debit card versions that offer basically the same benefits, though the debit version doesn't have any fees attached like the credit version as it links to your existing checking account for purchases. If you shop at Target even infrequently, it's worth having one.