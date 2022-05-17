What you need to know
- The second season of the docuseries Home will premiere on June 17.
- Apple TV+ has shared a new trailer for the second season.
- Home takes a look at some of the world's most innovative homes around the globe including Australia, Mexico, and many other gorgeous places.
Apple TV+ has today announced that the second season of the docuseries Home will premiere globally on June 17. The streamer has also shared the first trailer, giving us a look at what we can expect from the big release.
The first season of Home is available to stream on Apple TV+ now and the second season looks set to take things to a whole new level as it gives "viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world's most innovative homes."
Each episode in the second season of "Home" unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them around the world, including the Netherlands, South Africa, Indonesia, Australia, Mexico, Iceland and more. Through these unique stories from the homeowners, their deep intention and unique vision is unveiled in the remarkable homes they've created, leaving an indelible impact on those around them.
The new season will arrive at a time when Apple TV+ continues to go from strength to strength, adding new shows seemingly weekly. You can watch this new season as well as the first with an Apple TV+ subscription — the streaming service is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy Home in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's mixed reality headset could have an external screen
Rumors of Apple working on some kind of mixed reality headset are far from fresh but a new report has shared more information about how the project has struggled to ship a product. According to that report, and to deal with concerns from people on the team, Apple may be putting an external display on the headset so that people can see what you look like.
Leaked iPhone 14 cases show Pro models' insanely huge camera bumps
Apple is roundly expected to announce a new iPhone 14 lineup later this year and a new leak claims to show some of the cases that are being built for those new handsets. And as we've been expecting, they show the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices will both come with massive camera bumps.
'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry has $36 million bet against Apple
Infamous investor Michael Berry has bet against the fortunes of Apple's share price to the tune of 206,000 shares.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.