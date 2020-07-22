Niantic has announced the upcoming start of Season Three of the Pokémon Go Battle League, as well as a recap of Season Two. This season has seen even more players participating, completing over one billion battles! The new Premier Cup featured this season was so popular that Niantic will be bringing it back for Season Three, as well as expanding it to the Ultra League. The schedule was included in the announcement:

The Great League will run from Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1 PM through Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1 PM PST.

The Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Cup will run from Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1 PM through Monday, August 24, 2020, at 1 PM PST.

The Master League and Master League Premier Cup will run from Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1 PM through Monday, September 7, 2020 at 1 PM PST.

All three leagues and the Master League Premier Cup will be available from Monday, September 7, 2020 at 1 PM through Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1 PM PST.

Season 4 will begin Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1 PM PST.

Many features will remain in place for Season Three, including:

There will be no walking requirement.

Good Friends or higher can battle remotely.

The Pikachu Libre avatar style items will continue to be rank 7 rewards.

The battle, win, and rating requirements will remain the same.

Some changes include:

There will be a new Flying Cup, where only Flying type Pokémon can be used. The Flying Cup will be available during an upcoming event.

The Battle Until You Win feature will be removed.

Pidgeot will be the guaranteed reward encounter starting at rank one.

Galarian Zigzagoon will be the guaranteed reward encounter starting at rank four.

Galarian Farfetch'd will be the guaranteed reward encounter starting at rank seven.

Rufflet will be the guaranteed reward encounter starting at rank eight.

Scraggy will be the guaranteed reward encounter starting at rank nine.

Pikachu Libre will be the guaranteed reward encounter starting at rank ten.

A brand-new avatar pose and avatar item will be rewarded for rank ten.

On the premium rewards track, six Rare Candies will be rewarded after the fourth win.

Trainers who finish Season Three at rank seven or higher will receive an Elite Charged TM.

There will be two Go Battle League events during Season Three.

There are also several minor adjustments to select moves for Trainer Battles, Raids, and Gym Battles, as well as new moves for four Pokémon.

Are you excited for Season Three of the Pokémon Go Battle League? How high did you climb in the ranks for Season Two? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides, so you too can become a Pokémon Master!