Mail is both simple and accessible to first-time iOS users and powerful enough for pros. If you play around with it for a while, you'll discover a bunch of gesture shortcuts that can really speed up and expand your workflow. Add attachments You can attach files to your mail messages by touching and holding to bring up the edit menu. Once it appears, tap the right arrow to get more options, then tap Add Attachment. You'll default into iCloud Drive, but if you tap Locations at the top left, you can access files from Dropbox, Google Drive, One Drive, or any document provider, as long as you added them (tap on Edit and then toggle the services you want to use).

Pull to search Just like on the Home screen where you can touch and pull down to access Spotlight search, you can touch and pull down from any mailbox to bring up search for mail. Start typing and Mail will show you any messages that match.

Pull to refresh Pull-to-refresh, originally created by Loren Brichter for Tweetie, is now ubiquitous in iOS. Any time you want to check for new messages, just touch the mailbox screen and pull down — further than you would for search — until you see the refresh spinner.

Swipe to go back Another system-wide gesture, any time you're in a message or mailbox, you can swipe to go back to the mailbox the message is in, or the account the mailbox is in. It's especially handy for those with bigger phones.

Mark as unread To quickly mark a message as read, touch it and swipe from left to right. To mark it as unread again, just repeat the gesture. You can swipe just far enough to see the big blue button, but if you keep swiping all the way across, you can skip the tap and really speed things up!

Flag and trash To quickly trash or flag a message, touch it and swipe from right to left. You can tap the big orange flag button to flag it, or the big red trash button to delete it. You can also just swipe all the way across to save yourself a tap and send it straight to the trash. If it appears as Archive instead of Trash, you need to go to Settings, find Passwords & Accounts, select the account you want to modify, then tap on the account again, find Advanced, and choose "Deleted Mailbox" for discarded messages.

More options When you touch and swipe a message from right to left, in addition to flag and trash, you can also tap the big gray more button for additional options, including reply all, forward, flag, mark as unread/read, move message, and notify me...

Swipe Settings If you don't like the default behavior of the mark, flag, and trash swipe gestures, you can change them via Settings > Mail > Swipe Options. For example, if you prefer "archive" to "trash" simply choose that instead.

Hide the keyboard Sometimes, where you're responding to a message, you want to see more of it. Maybe you forgot the exact question you're trying to answer, or you want to refer to something specific. No matter the reason, all you have to do is touch the message above the keyboard and swipe down to hide it.

Stack drafts When composing a mail message, touch the title bar — where it says New Message — and swipe it down to temporarily store it as a draft while doing or checking something else. You can keep multiple draft cards open at a time, and tap them to get a Rolodex interface just like tabs in Safari.

Jump to drafts You can tap the compose button any time to start a new mail message, but if you tap-and-hold on it, you'll be shown a list of your recent drafts so you can pick up right from where you left off.