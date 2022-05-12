What you need to know
- Cha Cha Real Smooth is a new film coming to Apple TV+
- It stars Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson.
- A new trailer is here ahead of its June 17 debut.
Apple has today shared the official trailer for Cha Cha real Smooth starring Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff.
The show will air on Apple TV+ on June 17. From Apple:
Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there's one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it's how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother's classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants — even if it might not be his own. Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann, and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this tale of unconventional love that brims with emotional honesty.
The film won an Audience Award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and was screened at SXSW back in March.
Apple has enjoyed great success with some of its Apple TV+ shows and films since the advent of its streaming platform, becoming the first streaming platform to win an Academy Award when CODA scooped Best Picture at the Oscars earlier this year.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Disney+ added 7.9 million subscribers in the same quarter Netflix lost 200k
Streaming service Disney+ managed to add a massive 7.9 million subscribers to its platform last quarter, beating Wall Street expectations of as low as 4.5 million.
Apple briefly unseated as world's most valuable company by Saudi Aramco
Apple was no longer the world's most valuable company for a short time on Wednesday, an honor briefly held by oil Saudi Aramco.
Review: Home app spoils customizable Twinkly Dots light strip experience
With a unique design and highly customizable lighting effects, the Twinkly Dots are a premium smart light strip pick — but HomeKit users may want to hold off.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.