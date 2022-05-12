Apple has today shared the official trailer for Cha Cha real Smooth starring Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff.

The show will air on Apple TV+ on June 17. From Apple:

Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there's one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it's how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother's classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants — even if it might not be his own. Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann, and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this tale of unconventional love that brims with emotional honesty.

The film won an Audience Award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and was screened at SXSW back in March.

Apple has enjoyed great success with some of its Apple TV+ shows and films since the advent of its streaming platform, becoming the first streaming platform to win an Academy Award when CODA scooped Best Picture at the Oscars earlier this year.

