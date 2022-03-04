See is his current Apple TV+ project and the show is currently in the middle of production of its third season. Tropper was executive producer and showrunner for the second season of the show and was working under a three-year deal that was first signed back in 2019, the report notes.

According to a new Deadline report, Tropper has extended the deal for another three years. Tropper will "develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+ through his banner Tropper Ink.

Away from Apple TV+ shows, Tropper has already been a busy guy writing six bestselling novels and working on a variety of projects.

The author of six bestselling novels that have been translated into over 30 languages, Tropper's TV credits also include the Cinemax hit Banshee, which he co-created and ran for four seasons. In features, he wrote the Warner Bros. comedy This Is Where I Leave You, also directed by Levy, starring Jason Bateman and Tina Fey, which he adapted from his bestselling novel, as well as the Netflix feature Kodachrome, starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis and Elizabeth Olsen.

The first two seasons of See are already available for you to watch on Apple TV+ and you should absolutely check them out if you haven't already. You'll need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription, however.

If you want to enjoy See in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.