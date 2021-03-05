What you need to know
- Three Apple TV+ shows are in the pot for an award.
- Servant, For All Mankind, and Amazing Stories have been nominated for Saturn Awards.
Apple TV+ continues to pick up nominations for various awards, this time thanks to Saturn Awards nominations for Servant, For All Mankind, and Amazing Stories.
Spotted by MacRumors, the nominations include various categories.
Servant has been nominated for Best Horror Television Series alongside Creepshow, Evil, Fear the Walking Dead, Lovecraft Country, The Walking Dead, and What We Do in the Shadows.
From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
Amazing Stories has been nominated for Best Television Presentation (Under 10 Episodes) with Dracula, The Haunting of Bly Manor, His Dark Materials, The Mandalorian, and Perry Mason.
A reimagining of the original anthology series by Steven Spielberg, each episode of "Amazing Stories" will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today's most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers.
For All Mankind has been nominated for Best Fantasy Television Series alongside The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Locke & Key, The Magicians, Outlander, The Twilight Zone, and The Witcher.
"For All Mankind" season two picks up a decade later in 1983. It's the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon.
The Saturn Awards have been around since 1973 and this year's event covers TV shows and movies that were released between July 2019 and November 2020.
You can watch Apple TV+ content on all kinds of TVs and streaming devices, not least Apple's own Apple TV devices. The streaming service costs $4.99 per month and is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
