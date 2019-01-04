One of the most-requested additions for the HomePod since its launch has been the ability to set multiple timers. While there have been hacks and tricks you could try to jury-rig this functionality, with the launch of iOS 12 and the subsequent HomePod software update, you can now set multiple timers without any additional hassle past continually asking Siri to set timers.

Make sure that your HomePod is up to date

Before you can set multiple timers, you'll want to make sure that the software on your HomePod is up to date. Multiple timers is only supported in iOS 12 and later. To do that, you'll need to check for an update using the Home app on your iPhone or iPad.

How to install software updates for your HomePod

How to set multiple timers on your HomePod

Setting multiple timers on your HomePod is as simple as asking Siri for them.

Say "Hey Siri" or tap and hold on the display on the top of your HomePod to activate Siri. Say "Set a timer for [an amount of time]" to set your first timer. Optionally, you can give your timer a name when setting it up by saying something like "Set a steak timer for [an amount of time]" if you want. Activate Siri again. Say "Set a timer for [an amount of time]" to set your second timer. You can also name this timer if you'd like. Repeat these steps to continue setting timers.

Once your timers are set, you can ask Siri about the progress on any individual timer by asking about it directly (e.g. "Hey Siri, how is my steak timer?"). You can also say "Hey Siri, how are my timers?" to get a status update on all of your active timers.

