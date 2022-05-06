Apple TV+ has reportedly signed no fewer than four new cast members for the upcoming Seth Rogan comedy Platonic.

A show that could potentially be the next big Apple TV+ comedy, Platonic already has Rose Byrne and Seth Rogan on board with Sony TV, Nick Stoller, and Francesca Delbanco pulling the strings. Now, Deadline reports that "Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters), Tre Hale (Love and Monsters), Carla Gallo (Neighbors) and Andrew Lopez (Blockers) round out the ensemble cast."

The new Apple TV+ show, which doesn't yet have a release window from the streamer, "explores the inner workings of platonic friendship," Deadline reports.

Written and directed by Stoller, Platonic explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. Sylvia (Byrne) and Will (Rogen), a pair of former best friends who met in their youth reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.

Little more is known about the show, but Apple TV+ has previously confirmed that it will consist of ten half-hour episodes once it does arrive on our screens.

