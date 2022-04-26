What you need to know
- Apple TV+ show Severance was the third most-streamed show of last week.
- Only Better Call Saul and Yellowstone were more popular according to new numbers from JustWatch.
Following a whole lot of buzz about its recent series finale, Apple TV+ hit Severance found itself sitting in third spot in a list of the top-ten most-streamed shows of last week according to new numbers shared by the streaming guide people at JustWatch.
Those JustWatch results have only Yellowstone and Better Call Saul as the two shows that were more popular than Apple TV+ fan-favorite Severance last week. The rest of the top-ten included big names like Netflix show Russian Doll which made its return for a new season, while Disney+ saw Moon Knight appear towards the end of the list.
Severance has become hugely popular and has already been signed for a second season.
From Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson, Severance centers around Mark Scout (Adam Scott), a leader of a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.
This experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.
The first full season of Severance is now available to stream on Apple TV+ and you should absolutely do that if you haven't yet taken it in already. You'll need a $4.99 per month subscription or be an Apple One subscriber to do so, however.
If you want to enjoy Severance in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ hosts the London premiere of 'The Essex Serpent'
Apple TV+ yesterday held the London premiere for the upcoming period drama 'The Essex Serpent.' The event took place at the Ha, Yard Hotel.
Google copied Apple again, left a pre-release Pixel Watch in a restaurant
Someone appears to have managed to leave a pre-released Pixel Watch in a restaurant somewhere in the United States, with the finder then leaking images of the device to Reddit and the press.
Twitter could belong to Elon Musk by the end of today, report claims
Twitter could be in the hands of Tesla CEO Elon Musk as soon as the end of Monday, April 25, according to a new report. That's today.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.