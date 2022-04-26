Following a whole lot of buzz about its recent series finale, Apple TV+ hit Severance found itself sitting in third spot in a list of the top-ten most-streamed shows of last week according to new numbers shared by the streaming guide people at JustWatch.

Those JustWatch results have only Yellowstone and Better Call Saul as the two shows that were more popular than Apple TV+ fan-favorite Severance last week. The rest of the top-ten included big names like Netflix show Russian Doll which made its return for a new season, while Disney+ saw Moon Knight appear towards the end of the list.

Severance has become hugely popular and has already been signed for a second season.