Yes, Black Friday is a great time to buy the Apple Pencil 2 . Thanks to the Black Friday Apple Pencil deals going on, it's one of the best times to buy all year long. The second-generation Apple Pencil works with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation), and iPad Air 4.

The original, first-generation Apple Pencil was a breakthrough stylus with pixel-perfect precision, palm rejection, and pressure and tilt sensivity. The biggest complaint was probably the awkward charging method: sticking straight out from the iPad's Lightning port. The second-generation Apple Pencil improved on those features. It has magnetic wireless charging along the side of the iPad, which makes a lot more sense. You can double-tap to change tools. Plus, it has a flat side for a more comfortable grip and to keep it from rolling off your desk.

Which iPads work with the Apple Pencil 2?

Here are the iPads that are compatible with the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil:

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation)

How to get the best Black Friday Apple Pencil deals?

The Apple Pencil 2 is relatively new, and there are not many opportunities to get it at a discount. But if it's going to go on sale at all, it's going to be Black Friday. So, be sure to keep checking back here for Black Friday Apple Pencil deals if you're on the hunt.

If you don't want to spend Apple Pencil money, there are plenty of great Apple Pencil alternatives out there too. We should see some Black Friday deals on those as well. We are tracking all of the Apple Black Friday deals here, so be sure to keep checking back for the best money-saving deals.