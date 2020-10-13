You can catch a lot of good Prime Day deals on gaming gear, especially the games themselves. While the Nintendo Switch doesn't usualy go on sale on its own, there are often special bundles that include the gaming system and a popular game at a discounted price. Games are almost certainly going to be on sale on their own as well. Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up some games for a great price!
Although it's later than last year, Prime Day is finally happening. This year, among all the countless deals on everything from snacks to beauty to cameras, you'll find Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals. If you're lucky, you may snag one of the few bundles that include a Nintendo Switch as well, but if you already have the console, Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up new Nintendo Switch games.
Some of the best Nintendo Switch game deals happen during Prime Day
Last year during Prime Day, Amazon offered unparalleled savings on Nintendo Switch games and accessories. Discounts on games started at 10% moving all the way up to 50%, and bundled with accessories or the console itself, customers were able to save even more. This year has seen the Nintendo Switch's popularity skyrocket, with most retailers selling out of the standard console and even the Nintendo Switch Lite for several months at a time.
So long as you have the console already, you can expect to see huge savings on everything you could want to go with it, and if you're especially lucky, you might be one of the few to snag a bundle including the console. Like so many other Prime Day deals, these are bound to sell out fast, so order quickly. Do not hold out hope for a better deal this year.
Look out for Nintendo Switch bundles
In addition to some incredible savings on Nintendo Switch accessories. These accessories might be bundled together with the console itself, with games, or sold separately, but bundles are almost always the way to save the most when it comes to the Nintendo Switch.
- : Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing New Horizons Special Edition
- : The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- : Super Mario Odyssey
- : Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- : Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- : Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- : Pokémon Sword and Shield
Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing New Horizons Special Edition
Grab one of the most popular gaming systems while it is discounted. We rarely ever see the Nintendo Switch go on sale so this is a big deal.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Join Link on his latest adventure in a massive, open world version of Hyrule. With the recent announcement of a Breath of the Wild sequel and the prequel Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, if you haven't delved into Breath of the Wild yet, Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up this award winning game!
Super Mario Odyssey
One of the top ten best selling games on the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey is credited with having revitalized the Super Mario franchise. With a fun and inventive new hat-based mechanic and a delightful soundtrack, this game will make a great addition to your collection this Prime Day.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
With over 70 playable characters, tons of DLC, and support for up to eight players, as well as an engaging solo player mode, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the number three best selling Nintendo Switch game. Even better, you can add this game to your collection just in time for the addition of Minecraft playable characters.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The number one best selling Nintendo Switch game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is at the top for a number of reasons. It features dozens of characters, couch and online multiplayer, and even optional child controls to level the playing field for your little ones. You can't go wrong with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Prime Day has an awesome deal!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Closing in close on the numer one Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched earlier this year as the perfect escape from the stress of the real world. A life simulator based in real time, as the hours, days, and months pass by, your island paradise grows and changes too.
Pokémon Sword and Shield
The hit Pokémon series' latest addition, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield took the world by storm last year and has continued to delight fans. Now, you can get both Sword and Shield, just in time for the Crown Tundra Expansion Pass DLC. Gotta catch 'em all!
Black Friday prices may not be better than Prime Day
After all the craziness this year, Black Friday is only a few weeks away instead of months. While Black Friday could bring some pretty amazing deals, it's unlikely that they will match Prime Day, much less be significantly better. Also, even when there aren't huge sales, stock has been a big concern all year, so even if there is a comparable or better deal on Black Friday, there will be even fewer games and accessories available. Right now is the best time to purchase
Make sure to check out all of the great Prime Day deals we've found, and happy shopping!
