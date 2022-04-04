Apple TV+ has shared another Central Park singalong video on YouTube. You'll be bopping along to 'Clean Money' all day whether you want to or not.

Just one of a growing collection of Apple TV+ shows with a musical element and aimed at kids and families, Central Park has been sharing more and more lyric videos on YouTube with the latest being all about money. It's only short, but you'll find yourself singing along to the tune thanks to the on-screen words no matter how hard you try not to.

Check it out and get that volume cranked up!