What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared another new Central Park video to YouTube.
- This latest video has us singing along to Clean Money.
Apple TV+ has shared another Central Park singalong video on YouTube. You'll be bopping along to 'Clean Money' all day whether you want to or not.
Just one of a growing collection of Apple TV+ shows with a musical element and aimed at kids and families, Central Park has been sharing more and more lyric videos on YouTube with the latest being all about money. It's only short, but you'll find yourself singing along to the tune thanks to the on-screen words no matter how hard you try not to.
Check it out and get that volume cranked up!
"Central Park" is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.
You can watch the first two seasons of Central Park on Apple TV+ now, so long as you're a subscriber. That'll cost you $4.99 per month but anyone paying for Apple Music, Apple Arcade. and other Apple services could save some money. Take a look at Apple One and get your calculator out.
If you want to enjoy Central Park in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Failing that, Apple TV+ can be watched on game consoles, streaming sticks, and more.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
