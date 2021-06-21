It may be a hard pill to swallow, but like many Apple products, the AirPods Pro don't go on sale very often. So, if you've been searching for the best Prime Day AirPods deals hoping to find a sweet price on the AirPods Pro , this deal is likely the best you're going to find for Prime Day.

Why choose the AirPods Pro over the cheaper (and on sale) AirPods? That's easy: Active noise canceling (ANC). ANC in a pair of earbuds makes them so much better than earbuds that don't have ANC. The sound quality is just so much better, and the ability to block out background noise with earbuds is truly game-changing. Plus, AirPods Pro also has a Transparency Mode, which means you can choose to hear the outside world if you want. That makes using your AirPods Pro while running or walking outdoors much safer because you can hear everything going on around you.

Another important aspect to sound quality in a good pair of earbuds is how they fit in your ears. With a regular pair of AirPods, you can adjust how they fit, but the AirPods Pro comes with three different sizes of silicone earbud tips. This ensures the AirPods Pro fit your ears, providing you with better sound isolation and more comfort, so your ears don't get tired if you're using them for a long time.

Full disclosure: this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen on the AirPods Pro, but it's really close, and this is the best AirPods deal you'll find this Prime Day. So don't miss out on getting a great pair of Apple AirPods at a great price.