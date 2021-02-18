The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword originally released on the Wii in 2011 but now it will be joining the best Nintendo Switch games. It's perhaps best known for it's motion control fighting and its quirky cast of characters, including the fabulously creepy Ghirahim that took the internet by strom back in the day. Thankfully, the upcoming Nintendo Switch version lets you choose whether you play by swinging your Joy-Cons around or by simply using button controls. This news comes out just in time for Zelda's 35th Anniversary. I know I can't wait to get my hands on this Switch version. Excited to learn more? Here's everything you need to know about Skyward Sword HD.

Skyward Sword HD Plot

Skyward Sword takes place at the very beginning of the Zelda timeline. Link and Zelda are friends who live on the floating island of Skyloft and attend the Knight Academy. However, below on the world's surface Lord Ghirahim seeks to reawaken an ancient evil by breaking the goddess Hylia's seal. In order to do that, he's out to kidnap Zelda. It's up to Link to rescue his friend and prevent the world from destruction. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Skyward Sword HD Button controls vs motion controls

In the original Wii version of Skyward Sword, players had to swing their Wiimotes around in order to make Link attack. Thing is, in the Wii version the controls were often messy. I don't know how may times my Wiimote disconnected or had to be reset while in the middle of a battle. Thankfully, Nintendo states that these motion controls are smoother and more intuitive on the Switch thanks to the newer console's capabilities. Players will hold independent Joy-Cons in either hand. Swinging the right Joy-Con swing's Link's Sword, while using the left Joy-Con allows him to block with a shield. Button Controls

I know that motion controls are the bane of many gamers' existance. Which is why you'll be happy to know that Skyward Sword HD also includes the option of playing with button-only controls. That's right — you don't have to use motion controls if you don't want to. So how does this work, anyways? Tilting the right joystick will determine what angle Link swings his sword. Can you play Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch Lite?

Yes, as I mentioned previously, Skyward Sword HD includes button-only controls which will allow Switch Lite owners to play without the need for motion controls or external Joy-Cons. Skyward Sword HD Characters There are plenty of colorful characters in Skyward Sword HD. Going through all of them would be a humungous task, but here are the main characters that you should know about.

Name Description Link: In Skyward Sword, Link is a student at the Knight Academy on the floating island of Skyloft. Zelda: The daughter of the Knight Academy's headmaster and Link's best friend. Fi: An intelligent spirit created by the Goddess to reside in a Sword. Crimson Loftwing: Your Epona of the skies. Groose: A bully at the Knight Academy who serves as Link's rival and has a crush on Zelda. Impa: The wise woman who serves as a guardian for the goddess Hylia. Ghirahim: A dangerous and yet oh-so-fabulous villain who seeks to capture Zelda and use her to revive his evil master, Demise.

Skyward Sword HD amiibo

The amazing amiibo figures weren't around when Skyward Sword originally released on Wii. However, several Zelda amiibo, including a specific Skyward Sword Link amiibo, have released since then. We're guessing that Nintendo will add amiibo support to Skyward Sword HD to take advantage of these characters. If nothing else, I'm sure they'd unlock helpful items when scanned. We'll update when we learn more. Zelda Joy-Cons Skyward Sword Edition Joy-Cons

In addition to the game launching, players can also purchase Zelda-themed Joy-Cons in July. They will be available at the same time as Skyward Sword HD. We'll update when they become available for preorder. Skyward Sword HD release date