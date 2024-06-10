Apple just gave its Home and TV apps a huge upgrade that'll make you feel like you're living in the future

Apple's WWDC keynote revealed macOS Sequoia, iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, but its other services were hardly left in the cold.

While the company opened with a look at Severance Season 2 amongst other original projects for Apple TV Plus, the app itself is getting some updates with convenience and accessibility in mind.

While the new InSight feature to identify actors, characters and music on the show you're watching is a lot like Amazon's X-Ray feature, you'll be able to enjoy an improved Enhance Dialogue option to improve vocal clarity on Apple TV 4K.

"In addition to HomePod speakers, users can now enjoy Enhance Dialogue when listening through built-in TV or HDMI-connected speakers, AirPods, and other Bluetooth-connected devices, and when playing supported content on iPhone and iPad," an Apple press release explains.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple wants to control your robots

While we've heard that Apple is considering its own robots for the future, the company will settle for helping you control yours for the time being.

"Robot vacuum cleaners are now compatible with the Home app, so they can participate in automations and scenes, and can be activated by a user’s voice using Siri", the press release explains.

The Home app will also provide additional information about electricity usage, too.

"The Home app also makes it easier for users to access, understand, and make more informed decisions about their home electricity use in partnership with leading utilities, beginning with Pacific Gas & Electric Company in California."

"Eligible users can easily view their electricity usage in the Home app’s Energy category when they connect their utility account."

Given some "smart meters" can be unreliable at best, it's interesting to see Apple helping users understand their utility bills a little more.

We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens.