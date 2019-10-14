What you need to know
- As of October 14, Snapchat is down for users in the US and across Europe.
- There are also outages throughout the U.S.
- Currently no word as to when things will be back to normal.
Snapchat is current down across the United States and Europe. There are numerous reports indicating as such on the Downdetector website.
Over at Outrage.Report the news is the same with outtage reports being noted from users in Chicago, Brooklyn, Minneapolis, and 290 other cities.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.