The kids' show will premiere its second season with all six new episodes on that March date — and there's a new trailer to get you in the mood, too. The date will see the return of a beloved Apple TV+ show .

Apple TV+ has confirmed that The Snoopy Show will return to our screens for a second season on March 11.

Apple TV+ also confirmed that there is more for Peanuts fans to look forward as well.

Peanuts fans all around the world can also look forward to two brand new Peanuts specials coming soon to Apple TV+, including "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" a new original special in celebration of Earth Day featuring an original song by American singer-songwriter Ben Folds, premiering on April 15; and, "To Mom (and Dad), With Love," launching on Friday, May 6, just in time for Mother's Day Sunday. Also coming soon to Apple TV+ through its partnership with WildBrain are classic Peanuts titles, including "Charlie Brown's All Stars!," "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown," "She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown," "It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown" and "Snoopy's Reunion." The anthology collection will make its streaming debut March 4, on Apple TV+.

