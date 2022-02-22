What you need to know
- The Snoopy Show returns to Apple TV+ on March 11.
- All six episodes of the new season will air on the same day.
- More Peanuts content is coming to the streaming service.
Apple TV+ has confirmed that The Snoopy Show will return to our screens for a second season on March 11.
The kids' show will premiere its second season with all six new episodes on that March date — and there's a new trailer to get you in the mood, too. The date will see the return of a beloved Apple TV+ show.
Apple TV+ also confirmed that there is more for Peanuts fans to look forward as well.
Peanuts fans all around the world can also look forward to two brand new Peanuts specials coming soon to Apple TV+, including "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" a new original special in celebration of Earth Day featuring an original song by American singer-songwriter Ben Folds, premiering on April 15; and, "To Mom (and Dad), With Love," launching on Friday, May 6, just in time for Mother's Day Sunday.
Also coming soon to Apple TV+ through its partnership with WildBrain are classic Peanuts titles, including "Charlie Brown's All Stars!," "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown," "She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown," "It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown" and "Snoopy's Reunion." The anthology collection will make its streaming debut March 4, on Apple TV+.
You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy all of this, of course. Priced at $4.99 per month that might be some of the best value around right now. It's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy The Snoopy Show in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
