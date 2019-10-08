The issue was first noted by MacRumors but a quick search of Twitter suggests that there are plenty of people taking to social media to complain.

If you're struggling to open third-party apps on your iPhone or iPad, fear not. It isn't an issue with your device – it's happening to more people around the globe. The error states "The iTunes Store is unable to process purchases at this time. Please try again later".

The iTunes store is unable to process purchases at this time. pic.twitter.com/NXHhXuFsO7

So far there doesn't appear to be any information on what's causing this or, more importantly, how to work around it. Apple's System Status page currently shows everything as green but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for that changing.

This is a developing story and we'll be updating it as new information becomes available.

We'd love to year from you, too. Are apps downloaded from the App Store refusing to launch? If they are, do you have a fix? Let us know in the comments!

