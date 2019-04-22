Sony has announced pricing and availability information for its new Master Series TVs, as well as other 2019 models. The Master Series will launch over the late spring and into summer, and will feature support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, while other 2019 TVs, such as the X950G series, are available now and will also receive AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support later this year. On its Master series, Sony says:

The A9G is Sony's new flagship MASTER Series 4K OLED TV available today in 65" Class (64.5" diag.) and 55" Class (54.6" diag.), all in a very slim form factor. MASTER Series is the name given to only the very best Sony TVs and provides premium picture quality, color, contrast and clarity approaching that of a professional-grade monitor. Images come to life with the super-wide viewing angle, precise contrast and absolute blacks of OLED technology. Over 8 million self-illuminating pixels are precisely and individually controlled by Sony's Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate.

The Master Series A9G 4K TVs will start arriving in stores in May with the 55" and 65" sets, starting at $3,499.99. The 77" set will launch in June. Sony will also be releasing the 8K Z9G Master Series televisions in 85" and 98" in June, for at $12,999.99 and $69.999.99, respectively. Sony's lower-end X950G 4K TVs are already available, though are currently in limited stock. Starting at 55" for $1,399.99, the X950G is also available in 65" and 75" models, with an 85" model coming in late April. Sony says that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for these new TVs will arrive at some point this summer.

