Samsung was first to declare. Then LG and Vizio. But the big question regarding integration of Apple's AirPlay 2 and Homekit? That was whether Sony would be on board — or even have the option.

It was a big enough surprise that Samsung — Apple's arch enemy in the phone space — would see two relatively core iPhone and Mac features come to its products. But Samsung at least has its own semi-proprietary operating system inside its TVs in the form of Tizen.

Sony's Bravia sets? They run Android TV. And Android TV is pretty tightly controlled by Google. So you see where we might have some doubts.

But at its annual press event at CES, Sony let it be known that AirPlay 2 and Homekit indeed would hit three of its TV lineups — the Z9G Series, A9G Series, and X950G Series "later this year."

Here's the full line from the press release: