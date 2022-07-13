The Sony A80J is one of the best-reviewed OLED televisions on the market today and, incredibly, it is at a discount I have never seen before for Prime Day. The 55-inch, for example, has slipped under a thousand bucks and is currently sitting at $998 at Amazon. The 65-inch and 77-inch are also at record low prices, making this an immediate recommendation for anyone looking for a television for their Apple TV 4K, Xbox Series X, and PS5.
The best OLED deal on Prime Day
Sony A80J 55-inch | Was $1198.00 now $998.00 at Amazon
Sony A80J 65-inch | Was $2499.99 now $1399.99 at Amazon
Sony A80J 77-inch | Was $3499.99 now $2399.99 at Amazon
The Sony A80J is a truly beautiful television. I bought one back in February (at a much higher price) and absolutely love it. The OLED display is the most incredible picture I've certainly ever seen in my home and, as someone who owns an Apple TV 4K and Xbox Series X, it's a perfect companion to make the most of those devices. While I am still waiting until the end of time to grab a PS5 when it comes back in stock, it is also purposefully built to take advantage of that next-gen console as well.
It features an incredible OLED panel that comes packed with Sony's Cognitive Processor XR, XR Triluminos Pro, and XR OLED Contrast. Google TV powers the user interface but you can, of course, hook up an Apple TV 4K instead. As with most high-end televisions, the A80J supports Google Assistant, AirPlay 2, and HomeKit.
As far as working with next-generation consoles, the A80J features HDMI 2.1, Auto Low Latency Mode, and Variable Refresh Rate, making it a perfect television for the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5. A sleeper hit for me with the television is the speakers, which are built into the back of the display. I have actually gotten rid of my soundbar because the built-in speakers are so good.
Speaking of good, the television is also one of the best looking ones out there in terms of its actual design. It's clean, and minimal, and the back is flat, making it even better for if you decide to mount it to the wall.
I have been blown away once I made the jump from LED to OLED and the Sony A80J took me into this wonderful future. At these prices, I wish I had waited but you can benefit from my mistake and grab an incredible TV at an even more incredible price.
