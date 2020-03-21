I've been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a few days now and I'm absolutely loving it. It's such a happy, care-free game that relaxes me and helps me forget about the stresses in my life. Another thing I love about the Animal Crossing series is how wholesome and creative the fan base is. For instance, some awesome people have taken advantage of the custom designing feature to create clothing themed around The Legend of Zelda series. Here are a bunch of Zelda-themed outfits as well as instructions on how to bring them into Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

If you're a crazy Zelda fan like me, you really need to check out these designs! You'll find everything from Link's green tunic from Wind Waker, to Princess Zelda's dress in Ocarina of Time, to Lady Urbosa's outfit from Breath of the Wild. The best part is that each of these fan-made outfits comes with a QR code, so you can easily bring these awesome Zelda garments to your game. Thank you @mallorymphoto on Twitter for rounding these all up!

I'm super stoked to run around my island wearing Link's iconic get up from Twilight Princess or maybe even his new blue tunic from Breath of the Wild.

So, how do I scan QR codes?

In order to scan these QR codes, you'll need three things: 1.) A Nintendo Switch Online account which allows for multiplayer activities on Switch games. 2.) NookLink for your smartphone. 3.) You'll need to have unlocked Pro custom designs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by purchasing it with Nook Miles from the kiosk at Resident Services.

How to bring custom outfits into Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Download the Nintendo Switch Online app to your iOS or Android device. Upon downloading the app, you'll need to pair it with your Nintendo Account and your Animal Crossing game. Open the app on your phone. Tap on the Animal Crossing image that appears. Next, turn to your Nintendo Switch. Navigate to Animal Crossing: New Horizon's opening screen and press the - button on the left side of your Joy-Cons or controller to go to settings. Tom Nook will appear to walk you through NookLink set up. Select NookLink settings. Next select Next, please. He'll connect your game with the phone app. You'll need to restart the Nintendo Switch Online app. Once that's done, open it up again. Select the Animal Crossing image again. Now select the Designs icon. Select Scan a QR code. Now scan all four QR codes displayed for one outfit. The clothing pattern will appear. Select Save. Note that you cannot scan multiple codes. You'll need to bring them into New Horizons one at a time.

Turn back to the Nintendo Switch

To dress you character up in this Zelda attire, enter your New Horizons game. Press ZL to bring up the NookPhone. Select the Custom Designs app. Press the + button on the right side of your Joy-Cons or controller. Select Download. The Pro custom design that you scanned on your phone will appear. Select OK. Now you need to choose an open pattern slot for the new Zelda theme to reside in. Next, select Overwrite it. Now all you have to do is select the Zelda clothing and your character will wear it. Neat, huh!?

Hyrule Crossing

Now you know how to get these awesome designs into your New Horizons game. I can't wait to run around wearing clothing from Wind Waker. It's super fitting considering this game is all about islands and ocean. Until next time, I hope you find some rare items, bag some awesome bugs, or catch some unique fish!