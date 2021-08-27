Apple's AirTag can be great at finding things and AirPods Pro are great at going missing. So Spigen now sells a case that combines the pair so you'll never lose your earbuds again.

The aptly-named Apple AirPods Pro Tag Armor Duo is available to buy right now for just $24.99 although stocks are supremely limited right now. As well they should be — everyone who owns AirPods Pro and an AirTag should own this case!

Spied by 9to5Toys, Spigen says the new case is made from TPU and is nice and grippy as a result. But it's the space for an AirTag that we're all interested in here.