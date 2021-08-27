What you need to know
- Spigen's AirPods Pro Tag Armor Duo is a case with a place for an AirTag.
- The duo case means you'll never lose your AirPods Pro again.
Apple's AirTag can be great at finding things and AirPods Pro are great at going missing. So Spigen now sells a case that combines the pair so you'll never lose your earbuds again.
The aptly-named Apple AirPods Pro Tag Armor Duo is available to buy right now for just $24.99 although stocks are supremely limited right now. As well they should be — everyone who owns AirPods Pro and an AirTag should own this case!
Spied by 9to5Toys, Spigen says the new case is made from TPU and is nice and grippy as a result. But it's the space for an AirTag that we're all interested in here.
The all-new Tag Armor Duo is now ready to take care of your AirPods Pro and AirTag. The rugged design keeps it scratch free while the TPU adds some extra grip to ensure they stay in top condition. With just a simple click-in installation you never have to worry about losing your Airpods!
Whether Apple will get around to putting a U1 chip inside future AirPods and AirPods Pro remains to be seen, but until then this kind of case is the best way to make sure you don't lose those earbuds.
Don't yet have AirPods Pro to call your own — or lose? Fix that by checking out our collection of the best AirPods Pro deals available today. Maybe treat yourself to one of the best AirTag deals while you're at it!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
