What you need to know
- Stephen King has tweeted his endorsement of Apple TV+'s latest thriller.
- Shining Girls is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.
- King believes Shining Girls is an example of "what streaming was made for."
Apple TV+ has a new thriller that's catching the eye — and some of those eyes belong to someone who knows a thing or two about scares and suspense. According to author Stephen King, Shining Girls is "scary and involving" and that's about as ringing an endorsement as you're likely to get.
The new Apple TV+ show features Elisabeth Moss and is based on Lauren Beukes' bestselling novel.
"Shining Girls" follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker's identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby's blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.
King posted his fondness of the Apple TV+ show on Twitter, saying that it is "exactly what streaming was made for." He should know — he was involved in the adaptation of one of his books that became Lisey's Story on the same streaming service
If that isn't enough to whet the appetite of any thriller fan, I don't know what would be!
You can watch Shining Girls on Apple TV+ now, so long as you're a subscriber. Those with an Apple One subscription bundle can also get in on the act and enjoy other shows including the hugely popular Severance and Ted Lasso.
If you want to enjoy Shining Girls in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Streaming reached a record share of total TV viewing last month
Streaming services were responsible for a record share of the total television viewing across the United States for the month of April, according to new data.
Report: Apple increases iPhone 14 OLED order to 150 million, BOE struggling
A new report says that Apple is set to make 150 million units of OLED panelts for the iPhone 14, but that supplier BOE hasn't yet been approved as one of the manufacturers.
WandaVision's Matt Shakman to direct some of Apple's Godzilla series
Apple is getting a live-action Godzilla series, and the first two episodes will be directed by Matt Shakman, who helped create Wandavision.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.