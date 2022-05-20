Apple TV+ has a new thriller that's catching the eye — and some of those eyes belong to someone who knows a thing or two about scares and suspense. According to author Stephen King, Shining Girls is "scary and involving" and that's about as ringing an endorsement as you're likely to get.

The new Apple TV+ show features Elisabeth Moss and is based on Lauren Beukes' bestselling novel.

"Shining Girls" follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker's identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby's blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.

King posted his fondness of the Apple TV+ show on Twitter, saying that it is "exactly what streaming was made for." He should know — he was involved in the adaptation of one of his books that became Lisey's Story on the same streaming service

SHINING GIRLS (Apple+): This is exactly what streaming was made for. Scary and involving, well acted and sumptuously made, it's a novel for the eyes and the mind. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 16, 2022

If that isn't enough to whet the appetite of any thriller fan, I don't know what would be!

You can watch Shining Girls on Apple TV+ now, so long as you're a subscriber. Those with an Apple One subscription bundle can also get in on the act and enjoy other shows including the hugely popular Severance and Ted Lasso.