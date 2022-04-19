If you thought that Apple TV+ was an amazing value compared to the likes of Netflix, Disney+, and all the rest, you aren't alone. According to a new survey, subscribers believe that Apple TV+ is worth $6.90 per month. A bargain when you remember that Apple only charges you $4.99 per month for it!

The mindboggling news comes via Fandom's annual streaming study. The survey asked subscribers how much they think that the various video-on-demand (VOD) services should cost with the average being $7.46 per month. The results make for interesting reading when broken down, however.

Average prices consumers want to pay for top streaming services include: Netflix ($10.60), HBO Max ($9.30), Disney+ ($9.20), Hulu ($8.60), APV($8.60), Apple TV+ ($6.9) Paramount+ ($6.80) Peacock ($5.50).

So how much do people currently pay? We know that Apple TV+ costs just $4.99 and it's also available as part of the Apple One bundle, too. Netflix starts at $9.99 and goes all the way to $19.99 if you want all of the bells and whistles — including 4K streaming. Disney+ costs $7.99 per month while HBO Max will set subscribers back $14.99 per month.

Based on that it is clear that Apple TV+ is a big winner here, at least in terms of pricing. The growing catalog of content is a plus as well, although the number of TV shows, documentaries, and movies on Apple's VOD service is still much lower than the likes of Netflix. That isn't to say that the Apple TV+ buying team isn't trying, though — new shows are being announced all the time.