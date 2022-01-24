What you need to know
- Dagmara Dominczyk has reportedly signed on for the Apple TV+ show Hello Tomorrow!.
- Dominczyk is known best for her role on HBO's Succession.
- Billy Crudup is already on board.
Succession's Dagmara Dominczyk has reportedly signed on for a recurring role on the upcoming Apple TV+ show 'Hello Tomorrow!' alongside Billy Crudup.
Set to join a growing list of top-tier Apple TV+ shows, Hello Tomorrow! was first outed last year and is set in a "retro-future world" according to the Deadline report.
Created, written and executive produced by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who will serve as showrunners, Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-future world. It revolves around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup, who also executive produces, stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition whose unshakable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers and revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.
As for Dominczyk, she'll apparently play Elle, "the widow of Vistaville's richest man with a rapacious zeal for unethical, high-profit business, an unsettling potential partner or rival for Jack and the rest of the Brightside team."
There is currently no sign of when the new show will stream, but it could be another winner for a streaming service that has become accustomed to unearthing shows that become extremely popular. Ted Lasso and The Morning Show are just two examples.
You will of course need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to take the new show in, but you already knew that.
If you want to enjoy Hello Tomorrow! in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
