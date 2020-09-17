It's no secret that Super Mario Sunshine is included in Super Mario 3D All-Stars for the Nintendo Switch. In this classic 3D Mario adventure, Mario must clean up Isle Delfino and restore it to its former glory by collecting Shine Sprites. Hidden throughout the game's seven courses there are 15 secret Shine Sprites — and there are two in every level. To help you find them all, we've broken down a list of where and how to find every hidden Shine Sprite in Super Mario Sunshine.

Bianco Hills Secret Shines

The Hill Side Cave's Red Coins Start episode 8 and go back to the cave that led you to the secret stage before. This time, you'll be able to keep FLUDD. Instead, you'll be tasked with collecting eight Red Coins before the time runs out. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo On the second moving platform at the start. On the bottom right corner when you get to the moving orange blocks. On the top right corner when you get to the moving orange blocks. On the bottom left corner when you get to the moving orange blocks. On the top left corner when you get to the moving orange blocks. On the spinning star to the right of the blocks that are circling the platform. Use FLUDD to get over. On the star right next to the 6th coin. On the spinning star to the left of the blocks that are circling the platform. Use FLUDD to make the jump. The new Shine will appear right in front of the old one. The Dirty Lake's Red Coins Head back to episode 6 and towards the back of the Dirty Lake. Back in the secret stage, you'll need to ground pound the red switch and collect the eight Red Coins in 1:30 to get another Shine. The first Red Coin is floating in between the flipping platforms. The second Red Coin is on the spinning star. Another Red Coin is in between the two red triangles. Ride the rotating cube and you'll run into the next Red Coin. Keep riding and the fifth Red Coin will make an appearance. Red Coin 6 is waiting in the top left corner. Jump on the blue panel to get it. Head to the middle and grab the seventh Red Coin. The final Red Coin is in the bottom right corner, opposite of Coin 6. Head over and collect your prize. Ricco Harbor Secret Shines

Blooper Speed Run Replay episode 2 and if you can get a better time than 40 seconds in the Blooper race, you'll earn another Shine. Red Coins of Ricco Harbor Head back to episode 4 and head to the top of the tower at Ricco Harbor. When you reenter the secret stage, ground-pound the red switch and start the time. The first Red Coin is on the second rotating wooden block. The next Red Coin is hovering above the fourth rotating wooden block. Wall jump between the gray walls to collect Red Coin 3. Wall jump between the gray walls to collect Red Coin 4. Red Coin 5 is float about the second rotating cog. Red Coin 6 is floating above the second tilted wooden block. Continue hopping along the wooden blocks to get Red Coin 7. The final Red Coin is on the second to last wooden block. The Shine is all yours. Gelato Beach Secret Shines

Dune Bud Sand Castle Red Coins Replay episode 1 and enter the sand castle that leads to the secret stage. Run through the first row of sand blocks and trigger the red switch. You have one minute to grab all of the Red Coins. The first Red Coin appears on the next row of sand blocks. The next is up ahead on the orange block. The third Red Coin is at the end of the sand block path. Red Coin 4 is on the lower left-hand corner on the orange blocks. Red Coin 5 is on the lower right-hand corner on the orange blocks. Red Coin 6 is right in the middle, hovering above set of orange blocks. Climb up and to the orange block on the right for Red Coin 7. On the opposite end, you'll find Red Coin 8. After that, the Shine is yours. Dune Bud Secret Replay episode 8 and head over to the reflective panels. Find the sprout in between the panels and spray it with water, which will create a staircase leading down. Spray the wall at the bottom to reveal a Shine. Pinna Park Secret Shines

The Beach Cannon's Red Coins Head back to episode 2 and back into Monty Mole's cannon. Once inside, stomp on the red switch on the Yoshi block. You have a minute to collect all eight Red Coins. The first Red Coin is immediately to the left. Red Coin 2 is toward the center nearby. The third Red Coin is at the lower right-hand corner. Red Coin 4 is in the center towards the top. Red Coin 5 is at the top right corner. Red Coin 6 is at the top left corner. The seventh Red Coin is at the top of the next level after you bounce up the trampoline pads. The final coin is right down the path of disappearing red blocks. With that, the secret Shine is all yours. The Yoshi-Go-Round's Red Coins Replay episode 5, and reenter the secret stage using a orange Yoshi. Once inside, jump pass the rotating blocks and ground pound the red switch. This time you have two minutes to collect all of the Red Coins. Red Coin 1 is on the left side underneath the dark green arch. The second Red Coin is right next to it under the blue arch. Wall jump between the orange blocks in the next section to get Red Coin 3. Red Coin 4 is right above Red Coin 3. The fifth Red Coin is on the brown block at the top. From here, you'll be able to see Red Coin 6 underneath an orange block. Red Coin 7 is right across from it. The final Red Coin is hovering in the corner. Jump on the orange block and ride it up to collect it. Be careful not to fall as you run over to collect the secret Shine. Sirena Beach Secret Shines

The Hotel Lobby's Red Coins Go back to Episode 2 and re-enter the secret stage. Head through the first part as you normally would. Once you break past the brown blocks, you'll find the red switch. Ground-pound it and start the timer. You'll have 1:30 to collect all of the Red Coins The first Red Coin is at the start. The next Red Coin is just ahead. The third Red Coin is floating about the next set of sand blocks. The fourth Red Coin is floating about the watermelon block. Red Coin 5 is underneath the ice cube blocks near the back of the block structure you're standing on. Jump down, using FLUDD to make sure you don't miss it. The sixth Red Coin is floating above the sand structure as soon as you jump off of the wooden cog. Red Coin 7 is to the right on the bottom row. The final coin is on the opposite side. The Red Coins of Casino Delfino Return to episode 4 and head back into the casino. Play the games and get access to the secret stage again. Time is short on this run — you'll only have one minute to collect all of the Red Coins once you press the red switch. The first Red Coin is in between the two moving cubes. The next Red Coin is floating over the moving block. Ride the block and jump up to grab it. Red Coin 3 is in between the moving cubes in the next area. The fourth Red Coin is floating over the rotating cube Red Coin 5 is floating above the moving wooden pegs. Red Coin 6 is on the following peg. Red Coin 7 is on the next peg. The final coin is floating above the rotating wooden block. Noki Bay Secret Shines

The Shell's Red Coins Revisit episode 6 and reenter the special stage through the shell. Make it pass the first few obstacles and smash the red switch to start the timer. The first Red Coin is floating near the switch. The next Red Coin in between the two moving platforms. The third coin is floating near the pole you climb to get to the next level. Jump from the wall or wall jump to collect it. Red Coin 4 is on top of the red ramp. Red Coin 5 is in between two nails, right next to the green glass. The next coin is floating on the next level. Red Coin 7 is floating right before the spinning wooden block. The final coin is on the opposite end of the wooden block. Gold Bird of Noki Bay Enter any episode after episode 5 that has clean water to get this Shine (anything after Episo). From the start, head to the area where the grandpa Noki told you about the ancient king's treasure. Head to a green arch and wall jump between the walls. You'll jump into a secret path. Follow the path to another opening. When you jump into the new opening, you'll be shot up to the top of the cliff, with nothing but a tree and a gold bird. Spray the bird to get the shine. Pianta Village Secret Shines