Super Mario 64 might be the oldest of the classic games that comes with Super Mario 3D All-Stars, but that doesn't mean it's easy. We know just how tricky it can be to earn all the Power Stars or how hard it can be to unlock all of the Blocks, but don't fret. We're here to help by providing some insights into the game. Here are some tips, tricks, and secrets for Super Mario 64.

Tips & Tricks for Super Mario 64 Use these tips and tricks to get ahead in Super Mario 64. Rich logs

Whenever you come upon a short upright log sticking out of the ground, run circles around it and then five Coins will pop out. Avoid fall damage with a ground-pound

Normally, when Mario falls off a cliff and hits the ground, it will hurt him. However, if you ground-pound when Mario is just about to make contact, he won't sustain any damage. Healing waters

You might have noticed that Mario's health gauge doubles as his air supply when he's swimming. This being the case, if you get hurt in a level that has deep water in it, you can always dive underwater and then return to the surface to heal up to perfect health. Wall Jump to get ahead

One of the most important moves in Mario's repertoire is the Wall Jump. He can bounce back and forth up between two walls to get to a higher platform. If you see a doorway that's seemingly out of reach or a coin just a little too far above your head try jumping against a neaby wall and see that helps you bridge the gap. Control the water

You can control the water level when jumping into the Wet-Dry World painting. Give a short jump into the painting and the water will be low. Make a high jump into the painting and the water level will be high. Control time in the Tick Tock Clock level

To get into the Tick Tock Clock level, you need to jump through a portal that looks like a clock face. Thing is, you can control the speed at which the platforms in Tick Tock Clock move or even stop them entirely by jumping into the clock at the right time. Specifically depending on where the long, fast-moving minute hand is located. Here's what happens when you jump in at different times:

Minute hand location What it does On the 3 Gears and platforms slowly rotate On the 6 Gears and platforms move normally On the 9 Gears and platforms quicky rotate On the 12 Gears and platforms freeze in place

Secrets and other funny things in Super Mario 64 You can make it a whole lot easier to get through Super Mario 64 with the following secrets: Never-ending 1-Up mushrooms

When standing outside facing the front of the castle, head to the waterfall on the right. Climb to the top of the third tree from the waterfall and you'll get a Green 1-Up Mushroom, which gives you an additional life. Enter the castle, come back out and climb that same tree again. You'll get a 1-Up each time you climb to the top after coming outside. You can repeat this up until you earn 100 lives, making it easier to take on the castle's levels. Bi-polar butterflies

You'll see butterflies flittering around outside of Peach's castle and within three different levels: Whomp's Fortress, Tall, Tall Mountain, and Tiny-Huge Island. If you chase these flittering creatures down and punch them one of two things will happen. They will either release a 1-Up Mushroom or they might turn into a floating bomb and chase you down. Penguin copy cat

If you do a belly flop next to the little penguin behind the cottage at Cool, Cool Mountain, the little flightless bird will copy you and do a belly flop of its own. Judgy owl

An owl flies around the Whomp's Fortress level. If you grab onto his talons when he's low enough to the ground, he will give Mario a ride allowing the plumber to reach platforms that are otherwise out of reach. However, if you ride around for too long, the owl will make fun of Mario's weight and then drop him. Meet Yoshi and get 100 lives

If players collect all 120 Stars in Super Mario 64, they can meet Yoshi on top of Peach's castle. To do this, head to the cannon near the pond on the front-right side of the castle and then aim for castle roof, just to the right of the main tower. Walk around the backside of the tower and you'll see Yoshi walking around. Talk to him and he'll reward you with 100 lives. Tips and Tricks for Super Mario 64 There you have it. A few tips, tricks, and secrets to help you make your way a little easier through Super Mario 64. Is there anything that we missed? Tell us about it in the comments below.