When Super Mario 3D World was originally released, it was during the Year of Luigi, Nintendo's campaign celebrating Luigi's 30th anniversary. As a sort of meta celebration, 8-Bit Luigi's were tucked away across the game, popping up in some pretty bizarre places. If you'd like to find the little green guy yourself, we can help. Here's a list of the Hidden Luigi locations in Super Mario 3D World.

Revisit Super Mario 3D World and take on Bowser with friends, or experience the brand new mode, Bowser's Fury.

Super Mario 3D World Hidden Luigis: World 1

World 1-1: Super Bell Hill

After dropping into the open area near the checkpoint, hop on the binoculars and look towards the goal. You'll see an 8-bit Luigi peaking out from behind the fence in the distance.

World 1-2: Koopa Troopa Cave

At the beginning of the stage, just before you head into the warp pipe, head to the ledge on the right. You'll see an 8-bit Luigi grooving on the wall. As a bonus, if you wait around the same pipe until you get to around 105 seconds, an 8-bit Luigi will emerge from the pipe to say hello.

World 1-3: Mount Beanpole

At the start of the stage, head to the pair of binoculars on the tree. Look toward the shadow of the mountain's highest tree. You'll spot Luigi on the wall.

World 1-4: Plessie's Plunging Falls

A tiny Luigi is floating on the water's surface immediately past the first set of boost panels.

World 1-5: Switch Scramble Circus

Take a look at the reflection on the first spade-shaped mirror at the start of the level to find an 8-bit Luigi running across.

World 1-Boss: Bowser's Highway Showdown

During the cutscene that plays when entering the castle, take a look at the right brick on top of the Bowser arch to spot an 8-bit Luigi. In the same level, you will find a giant Luigi crossing through the water right before the warp box near the end of the level. Perch onto the brick wall for a good look.

World Map

An 8-bit Luigi will sometimes emerge from the pipe from the World 1-2 icon.