Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury might seem familiar, but upon closer inspection, you'll find that this Wii U classic is anything but a straight forward port. Super Mario 3D World comes to the Nintendo Switch with brand new features, like online multiplayer, amiibo support, and the brand new mode, Bowser's Fury.
When Super Mario 3D World was originally released, it was during the Year of Luigi, Nintendo's campaign celebrating Luigi's 30th anniversary. As a sort of meta celebration, 8-Bit Luigi's were tucked away across the game, popping up in some pretty bizarre places. If you'd like to find the little green guy yourself, we can help. Here's a list of the Hidden Luigi locations in Super Mario 3D World.
Mushroom Kingdom's finest
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Adventure — both new and old!
Revisit Super Mario 3D World and take on Bowser with friends, or experience the brand new mode, Bowser's Fury.
Super Mario 3D World Hidden Luigis: World 1
World 1-1: Super Bell Hill
After dropping into the open area near the checkpoint, hop on the binoculars and look towards the goal. You'll see an 8-bit Luigi peaking out from behind the fence in the distance.
World 1-2: Koopa Troopa Cave
At the beginning of the stage, just before you head into the warp pipe, head to the ledge on the right. You'll see an 8-bit Luigi grooving on the wall. As a bonus, if you wait around the same pipe until you get to around 105 seconds, an 8-bit Luigi will emerge from the pipe to say hello.
World 1-3: Mount Beanpole
At the start of the stage, head to the pair of binoculars on the tree. Look toward the shadow of the mountain's highest tree. You'll spot Luigi on the wall.
World 1-4: Plessie's Plunging Falls
A tiny Luigi is floating on the water's surface immediately past the first set of boost panels.
World 1-5: Switch Scramble Circus
Take a look at the reflection on the first spade-shaped mirror at the start of the level to find an 8-bit Luigi running across.
World 1-Boss: Bowser's Highway Showdown
During the cutscene that plays when entering the castle, take a look at the right brick on top of the Bowser arch to spot an 8-bit Luigi. In the same level, you will find a giant Luigi crossing through the water right before the warp box near the end of the level. Perch onto the brick wall for a good look.
World Map
An 8-bit Luigi will sometimes emerge from the pipe from the World 1-2 icon.
Super Mario 3D World Hidden Luigis: World 2
World 2-1: Conkdor Canyon
Just past the checkpoint, look towards the wall underneath the shifting platforms to find a huge 8-bit Luigi printed on the wall.
World 2-2: Puffprod Peaks
On the first platform, look for an 8-bit Luigi in the fanfare that shoots from the platform.
World 2-3: Shadow-Play Alley
Climb up the wall at the start of the level, and you'll see a shadow of an 8-bit Luigi at the top of the wall.
World 2-4: Really Rolling Hills
You can find an 8-bit Luigi at the bottom of the large rolling hill before the Checkpoint. You'll find another 8-bit Luigi pop out of the Warp Pipe leading to the underground section when the timer drops to around 100 seconds.
World 2-5: Double Cherry Pass
An 8-bit Luigi is hiding in one of the fence posts at the end of the level.
World 2-Boss: Bowser's Bullet Bill Brigade
An 8-bit Luigi can be found along the right set of tank treads.
Super Mario 3D World Hidden Luigis: World 3
World 3-2: Chain Link Charge
Break the sign near the Checkpoint to find an 8-bit Luigi behind it.
World 3-3: Shifty Ghost Mansion
To catch this 8-bit Luigi, you must collect all six clocks in the level.
- In the first area next to the Boo painting (use the Cat Suit)
- You'll find three in the second area just above the bookcase (Use the Cat Suit)
- One following next to the large mirror
- One Green Clock left of the final indoor area
Wait at the end of the level, just before the Goal. If done correctly, at around 12 seconds, several 8-bit Luigi's will rise from the graves in the background.
World 3-5: Pipeline Lagoon
There are a few 8-Bit Luigi's in this level. The first appears in the clear pipe just before the Checkpoint. If you're fast enough, that is. You will also find an 8-bit Luigi floating in the water at the beginning of the level. Finally, you will spot an 8-bit Luigi in a Cheep Cheep's mouth while swimming underwater.
World 3-6: Mount Must Dash
Reach the end of the stage within 325 seconds. An 8-bit Luigi will pass by the finish line. Don't blink!
World 3-7: Switchboard Falls
Use the binoculars and aim them towards the waterfalls to catch a glimpse of an 8-bit Luigi.
World 3-Boss: The Bullet Bill Express
You can spot an 8-bit Luigi twice on this level. The first time is during the intro to the level; an 8-bit Luigi can be seen outrunning the train in the background. At the end, you can catch that same 8-bit Luigi on the parallel track, outpacing the train.
World Map
There is an 8-Bit Luigi out on the ocean in the background from the platform with a 1-Up Mushroom.
Super Mario 3D World Hidden Luigis: World 4
World 4-1: Ant Trooper Hill
An 8-bit Luigi is crouching behind a platform with the Sprixie holding binoculars. You need to angle the camera just right to spot him.
World 4-2: Piranha Creeper Creek
After you complete the level, there's a small Luigi crouching in the screen's bottom right corner.
World 4-3: Beep Block Skyway
Several 8-bit Luigis will crawl across the electronic screens in the level.
World 4-4: Big Bounce Byway
Ground pound the bouncy mushroom platforms at the end of the level just before the warp block. You'll see an 8-bit Luigi in the cloud that pops out.
World 4-5: Spike's Lost City
An 8-bit Luigi is hiding in the vines behind the Galoombas at the start of the level.
World 4- Boss: Lava Rock Lair
At the top of the bridge used to access the first Green Star.
World Map
Take the Warp Pipe up to the upper area and then adjust the camera behind a rock after the camera angle shifts.
Super Mario 3D World Hidden Luigis: World 5
World 5-1: Sunshine Seaside
Use the binoculars to reveal an 8-bit Luigi on top of a tree. Later in the level, after you ride Plessie, burn the bush left of the Warp Pipe to reveal an 8-bit Luigi.
World 5-2: Tricky Trapeze Theater
At the beginning, look toward the bottom of the columns to find an 8-Bit Luigi tucked in the clouds.
World 5-3: Backstreet Bustle
In the light at the back of the stage, you can faintly see an 8-bit Luigi.
World 5-4: Sprawling Savanna
After being blasted out of the cannon into the wide-open grass area, head to the bottom right. An 8-bit Luigi is painted on the grass. In the same level, use the binoculars and look above the pipe to spot another 8-bit Luigi.
World 5-5: Bob-ombs Below
Wait until the clock reaches 333 at the start of the level to be greeted by an 8-bit Luigi running across the screen.
World Map
Take the Warp Pipe out to the island for a glimpse of an 8-bit Luigi in the water.
Super Mario 3D World Hidden Luigis: World 6
World 6-1: Clear Pipe Cruise
There's an 8-bit Luigi on the clear pipe that leads to this level's Stamp.
World 6-2: Spooky Seasick Wreck
Near the beginning of the level, you can see an 8-bit Luigi inside one of the ships.
World 6-3: Hands-On Hall
There are two 8-bit Luigis on this level. You'll find one at a gong. Strike it repeatedly, and you'll cause an 8-bit Luigi to pop out. The second 8-bit Luigi is at the end of the level, just next to the Goal. Walk to the edge and tilt your camera so that you can see the window. You'll find your pixel pal looking out.
World 6-4: Deep Jungle Drift
At the Goal, if you walk north and tilt your camera, you can see an 8-bit Luigi hiding behind a tree, obscured by fog.
World 6-5: Ty-Foo Flurries
At the binoculars, tilt the camera to the right. Behind the fence, you'll find a tiny Luigi.
World 6-6: Bullet Bill Base
When you get to the binoculars, don't use them. Instead, tilt the camera to find an 8-bit Luigi along the fence.
World 6-7: Fuzzy Time Mine
Burn the bush near the goal to find the 8-bit Luigi.
World Map
You can spot the same Luigi from World 5 by tilting the camera near the bridge that divides both worlds.
Super Mario 3D World Hidden Luigis: World Castle
World Castle-1: Fort Fire Bros.
After you defeat the Fire Bro at the end of the level, rotate the camera and look down and to the right, and 8-bit Luigi can be seen inside one of the windows.
World Castle-2: Switchback Ruins
At the Stamp location, shoot a fireball at the wall to the right to find an 8-bit Luigi hiding in the shadows.
World Castle-3: Red-Hot Run
At the end of the level, look at the top of the volcano to spot Luigi in the background.
World Castle-4: Boiling Blue Bully Bell
Take a look at the spiked rollers to spot an 8-bit Luigi.
World Castle-5: Trick Trap Tower
You can find a large 8-bit Luigi on the wall near the first Green Star.
World Castle-6: Rammerhead Reef
After the Checkpoint but before the Warp Pipe, you'll be able to see an 8-bit Luigi hoping on a rock in the distance.
World Castle-7: Simmering Lava Lake
At the start, change the camera angle and angle it to one side of the barrier to spot an 8-bit Luigi on the other side.
World Castle-Boss: Bowser's Lava Lake Keep
During the opening cutscene, look above the entrance to see the 8-bit Luigi.
World Map
If you wait near the beginning of the map, an 8-bit Luigi will appear above the brick behind the gated off lava flow near the Clear Pipe that brought you in.
Super Mario 3D World Hidden Luigis: World Bowser
World Bowser-1: Spiky Spike Bridge
At the ledge near the first Warp Box, you can see an 8-bit Luigi on the side of the ledge.
World Bowser-2: Plessie's Dune Downhill
Once you're done with your ride with Plessie, you'll find an 8-bit Luigi imprinted on the grass beside a tree.
World Bowser-3: Cookie Cogworks
Find the binoculars near the Checkpoint and use them to look toward the wall on the left to spot another 8-bit Luigi.
World Bowser: Train the Bowser Express
During the intro cutscene, you can see 8-bit Luigi outpacing the train above. Later in the level, right before the Warp Pipe, you can see Luigi on the side of the train. Maybe he got tired?
World Bowser-4: Footlight Lane
On the back of the first Thwomp of the level.
World Bowser-5: Deepwater Dungeon
Shortly after riding Plessie, climb the right wall in your Cat Suit. Then, jump to the adjacent wall and walk along the top of it until they reach the third stone block, where an 8-bit Luigi is hiding.
World Bowser-6: A Beam in the Dark
If you wait at the first mirror until there are only 90 seconds left on the clock, a large 8-bit Luigi will pop out and phase through the level. And if you make it to the flagpole with 30 seconds, you'll spot him again on the moon.
World Bowser-7: Grumblump Inferno
An 8-bit Luigi can be seen on the second Grumblump.
World Bowser-Boss: The Great Tower of Bowser Land
At the start of the stage, hit Bowser's car, and an 8-bit Luigi will fly out.
World Map
There are two hidden 8-bit Luigi's on this map. The first is riding the Ferris Wheel, and the second is on the wall near the Toad House.
Super Mario 3D World Hidden Luigis: World Star/ World Flower
World Star-3: Rolling Ride Run
Use the binoculars to spot an 8-bit Luigi on the left side of the wall.
World Star-4: The Great Goal Pole
An 8-bit Luigi will pop out occasionally as you run up on the Donut Blocks.
World Star-5: Super Block Land
Break a giant Brick Block next to the ground after the Checkpoint to reveal an 8-bit Luigi on the wall.
World Star-6: Honeycomb Starway
On the upper right honeycomb next to the Warpbox.
World Star-7: Gargantuan Grotto
At the bottom of a vine in the foreground, near the first Green Star.
World Star-8: Peepa's Fog Bog
At the start of the level, if you shake the snow off of the tree, you might catch an 8-bit Luigi.
World Flower-9: Towering Sunshine Seaside
At the end of the level on the top of a tree near the goal post.
All Hidden Luigis in Super Mario 3D World
That's every 8-bit Luigi hidden throughout every level in Super Mario 3D World. The Year of Luigi might be long over, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate Mario's little brother. Keep your eyes peeled for other 8-bit Luigi's, as they're hidden all over in this game, and when you're done looking for tiny Luigi's, don't forget to collect all of the Stamps. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is shaping up to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games and is a great way to experience the game again or for the first time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How to get all Green Stars and Stamps in Super Mario 3D World
It can be tricky finding all 380 Green Stars in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, but we're here to help. Don't forget to grab all 85 Stamps along the way as well.
Apple ordered to hand over iCloud content to parents of deceased son
A civil court in Milan, Italy, has ruled that Apple should help the parents of a young man killed in a car crash recover his iCloud account and its digital contents.
Indigenous language app restored by Apple following apology
Apple has apologized to the developer of an indigenous language app mistakenly removed from the App Store.
Take aim with these excellent first-person shooters on the Switch
You may not expect it, but the Nintendo Switch has an excellent selection of first-person shooters to choose from. Here are the best!