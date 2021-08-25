What you need to know
- T-Mobile has launched its new Apple TV+ promotion.
- Customers on select plans can now get a free year of the streaming service.
- The offer is available to both new and existing subscribers.
T-Mobile customers on select plans can now grab a free year of Apple TV+.
Earlier this week, the company announced a new promotion that offered T-Mobile and Sprint customers a free year of Apple's streaming service. That promotion is now live for anyone who is eligible. If you'd like to ensure you are eligible for the offer, keep on reading!
Below are all of the plans across T-Mobile and Sprint that are eligible for the offer:
- Magenta
- Magenta MAX
- Magenta 55+
- Magenta Military
- Magenta First Responders
- Sprint Unlimited Plus
- Sprint Premium
- Small T-Mobile for Business
Below are the ways that customers can redeem the new offer:
- Magenta, Magenta MAX and small T-Mobile for Business customers can login to the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com and redeem the offer in your rate plan details to start streaming immediately.
- Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium customers can visit promotions.t-mobile.com, login and then enter the promo code 2021APPLETVP1 to redeem. This route also works for Magenta customers.
- Already have a subscription or trial in the works or in the past? No worries, you can still get 12 months of Apple TV+ from T-Mobile AND keep all your past history and purchases saved thanks to your Apple ID.
It is still unclear if Apple TV+ subscribers who have the service through an Apple One bundle can also redeem the offer, but we'll update this article if we find out. You can learn more about the offer on the T-Mobile website.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
