What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has reportedly signed For All Mankind star Jodi Balfour to take a role in the third season of Ted Lasso.
- Balfour will play Jack in a recurring role, according to a new report.
- The third season of Ted Lasso is expected to air around September time.
The hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso has reportedly signed For All Mankind star Jodi Balfour to a recurring role in its third season.
Balfour becomes the first new addition to the hit Apple TV+ show that we've become aware of with Deadline spilling the beans.
Balfour will play Jack, a charming venture capitalist. In addition to Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, she joins the returning series regular ensemble cast including Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.
We don't yet know all that much about the hotly-anticipated third season of Ted Lasso but the signing of Balfour can only be good news for fans of the show. The expectation is that the third season of the wildly popular show will debut around September, 2022.
While we don't know much about the season itself, we do know that viewers will need an Apple TV+ subscription if they want to watch it. The streaming service is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
Those who have yet to take a look at Ted Lasso still have plenty of time to watch the first two seasons — both are available to stream in their entirety now.
If you want to enjoy Ted Lasso in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
