TestFlight is down

This morning, I tried to download the beta of an app via TestFlight and received the following notification:

TestFlight Unavailable. TestFlight is currently unavailable. Try again later.

After a quick search, it seems to have been first noticed about eight hours ago (based on the earliest tweets I've seen). After a visit to Apple's trusted System Status report page, it is confirmed that TestFlight, along with App Store Connect, is indeed, experiencing technical difficulties.

The TestFlight and App Store Connect issues, which were identified at about 3:45 AM ET are noted as ongoing with "some users" affected.