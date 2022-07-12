The AirPods Pro have been iMore's favorite wireless earbuds for Apple users, and even though the product is already about three years old, it still shines like new.

The active noise-canceling (ANC) ensures you don't have to worry about the outside world distracting you when you want to focus. However, the excellent Transparency Mode allows you to walk around outside and still be able to hear your surroundings, which means you can wear them when you're jogging and still hear traffic — very important. Oh, and don't worry about sweat; the AirPods Pro have an IPX4 rating for water resistance, meaning a little rain from mother nature or sweat from your workout won't hurt at all.

If the AirPods Pro have one weakness, it's battery life. Each bud only stores about 4.5 to 5 hours of charge, but the case holds approximately an additional 20. Once you factor in that five minutes of charging in the case gives you about 60 minutes of listening time, you'll realize that it's usually pretty easy to manage your battery life accordingly. Hence, you're never without your favorite tunes for too long.

With plenty of pros and only one con, it's about time you snagged the AirPods Pro for only $169.98 at Amazon.

It's the best time to buy AirPods Pro

You may wonder if buying a product that's basically three years old is worth it. After all, there have been rumors about an AirPods Pro 2 coming out, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't jump on this incredible Prime Day deal. In fact, I would argue that waiting would just cause you to spend more money needlessly.

First of all, rumors are just that, rumors. There's no guarantee that Apple will launch an updated version of the AirPods Pro anytime soon. We haven't heard too much about rumored features for AirPods Pro 2; it's not even clear if there will be any major new features. The most prominent rumor we've been seeing is a redesign to exclude the stems from the product, but other than that, there hasn't been a lot of chatter.

Secondly, this is a fantastic deal. The AirPods Pro do go on sale pretty often on Amazon — rarely do you have to buy them at the $259 price tag that Apple charges — but we've only seen the $170 price one other time. It's rare for the AirPods Pro to drop to this low price. There's no need to take the gamble that AirPods Pro will get a significant boost in performance or new features if and when a second-generation pair do get released. Plus, if a pair comes out later this year, it will cost you at least $259, if not more, since Apple could always raise the price as well. There's no sense in waiting for a hypothetically better product when an absolutely stellar product is right in front of you as one of the best Prime Day AirPods deals.

Lastly, the AirPods still feel like a modern product because of how awesome they perform. The silicone ear tips securely fit into your ears to provide excellent sound isolation. That's a big reason the active noise-canceling on the AirPods Pro is as good as it is. Plus, nobody does Transparency Mode better than Apple. It's still one of my favorite aspects of the AirPods Pro, and no other headphones manufacturer has even come close to making Transparency Mode work as well. They are truly some of the best true wireless earbuds out right now.