Craigslist has been a staple of the internet for years now but unfortunately lacked an official app for mobile platforms. That's changing starting this week, as the company officially flighted an app for both iOS and Android. And much like the website, the app eschews fancy UI elements for a simple, mostly white design that keeps the clutter to a minimum.

You can browse different categories — sales, gigs, jobs, housing, and more — and can access the entirety of Craigslist's offerings on your phone. You can also see your history and saved postings for later reference. As you'd expect, there's a search bar to sort through the myriad RV listings on the platform, and you can also filter the results via location, with options for citywide searches or geofencing a particular radius on the map.

