MORE IMPROVEMENTS

• See the exact date and time when a to-do or project was created or completed. On iOS, tap ••• > Share > Get Info. On Mac, go to Items > Get Info.

• When typing a date on systems set to a 12-hour clock, the parser now chooses AM/PM more intelligently (and offers both options in some cases).

• The following prefixes are now recognized as bullets and stripped out when pasting text into to-do lists or checklists: •, *, – [ ]

• Increased the sidebar width on larger iPad Pros to accommodate those longer project titles :)

• Added support for Cmd+click on links to open them in background. (Mac only)

• Inside Areas, new projects can now be inserted with a New Project button in the toolbar and TouchBar. (Mac only)

OTHER CHANGES & FIXES

• Several bug fixes relating to drag and drop.

• Improved handling of changes to lists.

• Improvements for background execution.

• Other small bug fixes and improvements.