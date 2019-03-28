The Fitbit Alta black and silver fitness tracker is down to $69 on Amazon. This tracker averages around $100 and today's deal is the best we've seen in months. This price is available in size small, while the large version will run you $1 more. Find your perfect fit here .

This affordable fitness tracker will help you achieve your fitness goals. It's easy to use, and this deal is the best than we've seen in months.

The Alta can track steps, calories burned, and minutes active. It uses an OLED display that's easy to read and has a battery life that lasts up to five days. It will also track your sleep for you automatically with data on how long and well you slept. You can also use it to set a silent, vibrating alarm. The tracker can sync with your phone to provide you with call, text, and calendar notifications, too. It has 3.5 stars based on more than 3,000 reviews.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.